Armed robbery in Parry Sound on Halloween night

Ontario Provincial Police is investigating an armed robbery in Parry Sound that happened Halloween night.

The suspect entered a business on Pine Drive around 6 p.m. and displayed a knife while demanding cash and merchandise before fleeing the scene, police said in a news release.

Police have not provided a description of the suspect.

OPP Community Safety Officer Const. Joe Scali told CTV News in an email, no one was injured in the incident.

The investigation by the West Parry Sound detachment is being assisted by the crime unit, emergency response unit, canine unit and forensic identification services.

"If anyone has any information regarding this investigation, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000," OPP said.