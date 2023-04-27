Two people have been arrested after an armed robbery in Saugeen First Nation.

OPP in Grey-Bruce responded to the call at a business on Highway 21 just after 8:40 p.m. on Wednesday.

As soon as officers arrived, one person was taken into custody. Members of the Emergency Response Team, Tactics and Rescue Unit and Canine Unit also responded and arrested a second person.

Both suspects are still in custody waiting for a bail hearing in Walkerton.