Armed robbery reported at Waterloo store
CTV News Kitchener Writer-Reporter
Jennifer K. Baker
Waterloo regional police are investigating an armed robbery in Waterloo.
They said two males entered a telecommunications store at the Bridgeport Plaza on Saturday around 12:15 p.m.
One of the suspects had a gun.
Police say the males stole cellphones and an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing the plaza in a white Honda Civic.
No injuries were reported.
Officers were seen near a Rogers store shortly after the reported incident.
The suspects are described as Black males, both in their early 20s and with slim builds. They were last seen wearing hoodies, track pants, face masks and gloves.
