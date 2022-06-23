Armed robbery reported at Harriston bank

Provincial police are investigating an armed bank robbery in Harriston.

They said three people entered a bank on Elora Street South around 3 p.m. and threaten both staff and customers.

Police also said the robbers were carrying handguns.

They stole an unspecified amount of cash and drove off in a silver sedan.

OPP are asking anyone with surveillance or dashcam video, taken at the time of the robbery, to call the Wellington County branch at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.