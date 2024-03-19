Armed robbery sees vehicle stolen, 49-year-old arrested in Regina
Digital Journalist - CTV News Regina
David Prisciak
A Regina man has been charged with armed robbery after allegedly stealing a vehicle at gunpoint earlier this month.
Regina police received a report of armed robbery on Friday, March 15.
The report alleged that the incident took place around 4:20 a.m. on March 8 on the 300 block of Arthur Street.
An investigation by police led to officers to a 49-year-old suspect.
Police discovered the stolen vehicle on the 600 block of Argyle Street. Officers confirmed the suspect was present in a home in the area.
According to Regina police, when the suspect exited the home, he was arrested and charged.
The accused faces one count of armed robbery. He made his first appearance on the charge on Monday, March 18.
