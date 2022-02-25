Armed robbery suspect escaped with cash and merchandise, Lake Country RCMP say
Police in B.C.'s Interior are investigating an armed robbery that happened at a store in Lake Country Thursday night.
A masked man entered the store in the 9500 block of Main Street just before 11 p.m. and threatened employees with a firearm, Lake Country RCMP said in a news release. Police did not name the store where the robbery took place.
The suspect took cash and merchandise and fled on foot, police said, adding that neither of the two employees working at the time were injured in the robbery.
Officers and at least one police dog searched the area, but were unable to find the suspect, police said.
Mounties describe the suspect as a white man who was wearing a tan Carhartt jacket and carrying a blue duffel bag.
RCMP released a photo of the suspect, which shows him wearing a black face mask and a hoodie over a baseball cap, obscuring most of his face.
Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect should call Lake Country RCMP at 250-766-2288, police said, adding that they're also interested in any dash cam video that may have been recorded in the area at the time of the robbery.
