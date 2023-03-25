Armed robbery suspect threatens department store employee with knife: Windsor police

A Windsor, Ont. man is facing charges after he allegedly stole several items from a department store and threatened to stab an employee on Friday night, Windsor police said.

According to a release from the Windsor Police Service, shortly after 11 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to a robbery in progress at a business in the 7100 block of Tecumseh Road East. Once on the scene, police learned a lone man had entered the store, taken several items, and attempted to leave without paying for the merchandise.

When he was confronted, police said the suspect raised his shirt to reveal a sheathed knife, and threatened to stab an employee.

He then fled through the store’s parking lot.

Officers quickly located the suspect in the area of Lauzon Parkway and Enterprise Way within 10 minutes of the robbery.

Police also seized a hunting knife from the suspect and the stolen merchandise was recovered.

As a result of the investigation, a 52-year-old man from Windsor has been charged with robbery with an offensive weapon and wearing a disguise to commit an offence.