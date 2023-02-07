Armed robbery suspect wanted by Orillia OPP
CTVNews.ca Barrie Digital Producer
Kim Phillips
Provincial police in Orillia are hunting for a man accused of an armed robbery at a business over the weekend.
According to OPP, a white man, roughly 25 to 30 years old, with a thin build wearing a black face mask, held up a Memorial Avenue store around 2 a.m. Sunday with a knife.
Police say the accused demanded money from the store clerk before fleeing the scene on foot, heading southbound on Memorial.
Several officers, including the K9 unit, searched the area but came up empty-handed.
The suspect is roughly five feet eight inches tall and wore a dark hoodie, dark baseball hat and dark blue jeans.
Police urge anyone with information to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to leave an anonymous tip.
