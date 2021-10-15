Armed robbery suspects on the loose in Woodstock, Ont.

Woodstock police are searching for two armed robbery suspects.

Police say around 1:30 p.m. Thursday, two white males dressed as construction workers went to a home on Masters Drive.

When the victim opened the door, the pair forced their way into the house and pointed a firearm.

They stole some designer jewelry and a number of designer bags.

The suspects fled eastbound on Oxford Road 17 in a a charcoal coloured, older model Ford Escape.

Police feel the incident was targeted and say there is no risk to public safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.