Armed robbery suspects on the loose in Woodstock, Ont.

Woodstock, Ont. armed robbery suspects on Oct. 14, 2021. (Supplied)

Woodstock police are searching for two armed robbery suspects.

Police say around 1:30 p.m. Thursday, two white males dressed as construction workers went to a home on Masters Drive.

When the victim opened the door, the pair forced their way into the house and pointed a firearm.

They stole some designer jewelry and a number of designer bags.

The suspects fled eastbound on Oxford Road 17 in a a charcoal coloured, older model Ford Escape.

Police feel the incident was targeted and say there is no risk to public safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

