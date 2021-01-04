The OPP charged a Midland man following two thefts in less than two hours.

According to police, staff at a Yonge Street convenience store reported a robbery on Friday evening. While no one was injured, police say the suspect threatened the clerk and made off with the cash register's contents.

Police say the suspect is also accused of stealing from a Yonge Street motel about two hours later.

The 27-year-old suspect was arrested the following day and charged with armed robbery, possession of stolen property and theft.

He remains in custody for a virtual bail hearing.

None of the allegations have been proven in a court of law.