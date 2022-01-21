Armed robbery under investigation in Minden

Two individuals face multiple charges in connection with an armed robbery at a residence in Minden.

Haliburton Highlands OPP officers are investigating the incident that happened on Parkside Street on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say two suspects were arrested shortly after the alleged robbery was called in, and officers say they seized a firearm.

Two Minden residents, a 39-year-old woman and a 55-year-old man, face weapons and drug offences, plus armed robbery.

Both were scheduled for a bail hearing on Friday.

Police say there are no concerns for public safety.