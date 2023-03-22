Armed standoff ends in peaceful arrest in Antigonish County: RCMP

A man in his 50s is facing multiple charges after allegedly pointing a gun at police officers in Antigonish County, N.S., according to an RCMP news release.

The force was asked to do a wellness check on a man at a home on Rodgers Drive in Lower South River around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday.

When the officers got there, the man pointed a gun at them, the release says. He then barricaded himself in the home.

Police confirmed the man was alone inside and secured the surrounding areas.

The Nova Scotia Emergency Response and Crisis Negotiating teams were dispatched to the scene to help.

Police say the man was at no time a threat to anyone outside the home.

Over about seven hours, an RCMP negotiator spoke with the man inside the home in an attempt to have him surrender peacefully.

Over the course of negotiations, police evacuated neighbouring homes.

Around 2:15 a.m. the next day, the man surrendered peacefully and was safely arrested, say police.

Richard Douglas Murray, 59, of Antigonish, has been charged with:

pointing a firearm

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

uttering threats

He is due in Antigonish provincial court Wednesday.