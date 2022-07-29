Armed standoff ends with detonated explosives, home going up in flames: RCMP

Officers with the Manitoba RCMP said they were involved in an armed standoff on Wednesday in Ebb and Flow First Nation, which ended with explosives being detonated and a home going up in flames.

The incident began around 7:35 a.m. on Wednesday, when officers with the Ste. Rose du Lac detachment received a report that a 38-year-old Winnipeg man, who had several outstanding warrants for his arrest, was driving around Ebb and Flow First Nation.

Officers went to the area and were told the suspect was seen at a home on North West Road. When police got to the residence, they saw the suspect and two other men run inside.

RCMP note that outside of this home was a pickup truck, which officers determined had been reported stolen out of Winnipeg.

While RCMP officer set up a perimeter outside the home, they learned more information about the two men who they saw run into the home with the suspect. Police said they were able to confirm that all three men were wanted for firearm-related offences, and did not know if they were currently armed.

With the area around the home contained, officers tried to make contact with the three men inside.

Over the span of several hours, Mounties made intermittent contact, but the three suspects would not surrender.

At one point, police heard a gun being loaded inside the home and asked for it to be surrendered out the window. A few minutes later, the gun was surrendered out the window and onto the ground. Police then seized the firearm.

As police continued to negotiate with the suspects, officers heard sounds coming from the home, which led them to believe it was being fortified.

Minutes after hearing these loud bangs, officers heard an explosion. Smoke and flames then started coming out of the doors and windows, which led a 37-year-old man to jump out a bedroom window. Police arrested him without incident.

After several more explosions, the two remaining suspects left the home as the fire spread. The fire department came to the scene to extinguish the fire.

The three suspects were taken to the hospital where they were treated and released into police custody.

Lyle Malcolm, 38, Manuel Houle, 37, and Tyson Racette, 27, have been charged with a number of offences including arson, use of explosives, and possession of a prohibited weapon. None of the charges have been proven in court.

The suspects were taken into custody and are set to appear on Friday in Dauphin Provincial Court.

Police continue to investigate.