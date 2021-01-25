An armed standoff in Prince Edward Island has ended peacefully after police say the suspect surrendered.

Just after midnight on Sunday, Prince District RCMP received complaints of a man uttering threats with a firearm at a home in Nail Pond.

RCMP immediately responded to the scene, contained the residence, and commenced negotiations with the suspect.

Following lengthy negotiations- assisted by the RCMP Crisis Negotiation Team, RCMP Emergency Response Team, Police Dog Service, Emergency Medical Response Team members, UAV/Drone operators, and General Duty members- the suspect peacefully surrendered.

Police say a search warrant was executed at the home where three firearms were seized.

The suspect was taken to hospital where he is currently receiving care.

The investigation is ongoing.