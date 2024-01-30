Armed standoff in Transcona ends with arrest: Winnipeg police
The Winnipeg Police Service’s tactical team was called to help deal with a standoff involving an armed man at a Transcona home on Monday.
Officers were called to the home at 6:35 p.m. for a report of an armed man in distress. When they arrived, they learned a woman was in the home, and the tactical team made it a priority to get the woman out.
An armed and barricaded situation took place, and the Crisis Negotiation Unit was called in. At approximately 7:11 p.m., the woman was freed from the home. Police said she was not physically injured.
Police said the male was taken into custody and the incident was safely resolved after three hours. The man was taken to hospital in stable condition.
No charges have been brought against the man, and he is not being named to protect the identity of his family. Victim service units have been called in to help the family.
