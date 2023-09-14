Armed suspect in custody, Thessalon First Nation 'hold and secure' lifted

A scary incident in Thessalon First Nation, east of Sault Ste. Marie, on Wednesday night when residents were asked to shelter in their homes as police pursued an armed suspect.

Ontario Provincial Police and representatives from the anti-fraud centre held a presentation on scams at the Thessalon First Nation community centre Wednesday night, Const. Phil Young told CTV News in a phone interview.

After the presentation, an attendee was observed with a gun in his waistband which prompted a safety concern, Young said.

In an emergency notice posted on social media shortly before 8 p.m. Sept. 13, the First Nation said, "There is a significant amount of police presence in the community to address an armed suspect."

"Please remain inside until further notice," the post said.

Officers from the East Algoma detachment were called to a weapons incident on Sugar Bush Road, OPP said in a social media post.

An update was posted online by the First Nation at 8:15 p.m. saying, "The armed suspect has been detained and the situation is under control."

"There is no longer a risk to the community," the post said.

OPP said one person has been arrested in connection to the incident and the 'hold and secure' is lifted.

#EastAlgomaOPP arrested a person in relation to a weapons incident today on Sugar Bush Road, Thessalon First Nation. Police thank members of the community for their cooperation during this time. The hold and secure is lifted. pic.twitter.com/eo7mgxiIvc

No details on the suspect or charges have been given yet.