Armed suspects sought in two Windsor robberies
Windsor police are looking for two suspects after armed robberies at two Windsor businesses.
The Major Crimes Unit is asking for the public’s help identifying the suspects.
On Dec. 25, at 11:30 p.m., police say a male suspect robbed a gas station in the 2300 block of Walker Road.
The following evening, around 9 p.m., a second male suspect robbed a convenience store in the 2900 block of Tecumseh Road East.
In both incidents, police say the suspects brandished a weapon but no one was physically injured.
The suspects are both white males, approximately six-feet tall. At the time of the robberies, they wore a black or blue jacket, a grey hooded sweater, black pants, a blue toque, a surgical face mask, and grey gloves.
If you can identify either suspect, please call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.
