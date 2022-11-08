Armed teens demand customers buy items for them at Kitchener store: WRPS

Waterloo regional police are investigating a robbery they say involved armed teens demanding customers buy them merchandise in a Kitchener store.

Officers were called to a business in the area of Westmount and Highland roads around noon on Monday.

Three males were allegedly wearing ski masks, had firearms, and were demanding customers purchase items for them.

The suspects were asked to leave the business, which is when two of them stole merchandise and fled the area, according to officials.

All three suspects are described as brown males, between 15 and 17 years old, around 5'10, and with thin builds.

One male was wearing red pants with a white tank top, a black sweater, and black shoes. A second male was wearing a tan t-shirt, dark pants, white shoes, and was carrying a white and black backpack.

No one was injured from the incident.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contactpolice at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.