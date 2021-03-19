Actor Armie Hammer is under investigation for sexual assault, Los Angeles police said Thursday. Hammer's attorney denied the allegation. Second suspect sought in Kiwanis Park Drive arson case London police have released an image of a second suspect wanted in connection with an arson investigation. Toronto resident charged for allegedly organizing large party on St. Patrick's Day A Toronto resident is facing charges under the Reopening Ontario Act after police were called in to break up a large party in the city’s Entertainment District neighbourhood on St. Patrick’s Day. Waterloo man charged with possessing child pornography Regional police have charged a Waterloo man with possession of child pornography.