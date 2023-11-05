Army, air and sea cadet squadrons converge in Timmins for regional biathlon

Cadets from across northeastern Ontario converged in Timmins this weekend to put their fitness and marksmanship skills to the test in a regional biathlon.

About 80 cadets from Heart, Ont. to New Liskeard, Ont. are vying for a spot in the provincial competition at the Canadian Forces’ Borden Base.

The cadets competing range in age from 12 to 18 and are taking their training in their army, air or sea cadet squadrons and now aim to test their skills against their peers in the region and across the province.

The Zone 22 Biathlon tests the cadets’ stamina and their aim – the competition uses air rifles as opposed to traditional firearms.

Participants expressed a mix of both confidence and nerves when speaking with CTV News on Saturday.

“I’ve gotten pretty good with my aim, with the air rifles,” said third-year air cadet Genna Tobler.

“I don’t think I’ll be that bad.”

The goal is for the best all-around speed and accuracy – with every missed shot adding to a competitor’s total time.

“I forget, like, how to shoot, kind of – It’s kind of complicated, I guess,” said first-year air cadet Sophia Prior.

“I’m good with running though.”

Officials said the competition enhances the cadets' training and tests their discipline and decision-making skills.

“It has a couple of elements. One is marksmanship because we do a lot of that kind of training, we also do physical fitness,” said Lieutenant Angele Caporicci with the Timmins Biathlon Club.

“This is a ‘run-and-shoot,’ so they run laps and then they go into the range and they actually shoot a rifle.”

Caporicci added that many of the skills taught will help the cadets in the future regardless of their career pursuits.

“Planning and preparation, organizational skills, and those are all transferable to when they become adults and work out in the civilian world and jobs,” he said.

The top-performing cadets will meet and compete with others from zones across the province at Borden Base in a few weeks.