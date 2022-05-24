Army conducting fitness marches with unloaded weapons in Windsor
CTV Windsor Multi-Skilled Journalist / Digital Lead
Melanie Borrelli
Windsor residents shouldn’t be alarmed to see Canadian Army personnel in certain areas on Tuesday.
Army officials say they are conducting fitness marches in Windsor with unloaded weapons.
“Say hello, but please keep 6ft distance,” said the post.
⚠️The @CanadianArmy is conducting fitness marches Tuesday May 24 in #WindsorON with UNLOADED weapons. Say hello, but please keep 6ft distance!
����⚔️
L'@Armeecanadienne défilera le 24 mai à Windsor avec des armes non chargées. Dites bonjour, mais à partir de 2 mètres ! ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/jF5PUm0JL1
-
