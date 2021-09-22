Arnprior man facing new charges in OPP investigation into online sexual offences

An Arnprior man is facing new charges, including possession of child pornography and voyeurism, in relation to a police investigation into online sexual offences.

Last month, Ontario Provincial Police executed a search warrant at an Arnprior home and seized several electronic devices following a four-month investigation.

Alec Finan, 30, was charged with two counts of transmitting sexually explicit material to a child.

On Wednesday, police said they identified two additional victims, aged 15 and 16, from several electronic devices that were seized.

Finan is facing new charges of transmitting sexually explicit material to a person under 18, luring a person under 16 years of age by means of telecommunication, possession of child pornography and voyeurism.

He remains in custody.