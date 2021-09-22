iHeartRadio

Arnprior man facing new charges in OPP investigation into online sexual offences

Ontario Provincial Police vehicle.

An Arnprior man is facing new charges, including possession of child pornography and voyeurism, in relation to a police investigation into online sexual offences.

Last month, Ontario Provincial Police executed a search warrant at an Arnprior home and seized several electronic devices following a four-month investigation. 

Alec Finan, 30, was charged with two counts of transmitting sexually explicit material to a child.

On Wednesday, police said they identified two additional victims, aged 15 and 16, from several electronic devices that were seized.

Finan is facing new charges of transmitting sexually explicit material to a person under 18, luring a person under 16 years of age by means of telecommunication, possession of child pornography and voyeurism.

He remains in custody.

12