Arnprior, Ont. man wins $1 million Lotto 6/49 prize

An Anprior, Ont. resident is eastern Ontario's newest millionaire.

Timothy Turner, 78, won $1 million in the Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball Draw on March 11.

Turner has been playing the lottery for about 40 years. He told OLG he uses his own numbers that are a combination of birthdays, his anniversary, and his old football number.

“At first, I thought I won $10,000, then $100,000, and then realized it was $1 million. I couldn’t believe it. I felt like I was on a cloud," Turner said, according to an OLG news release.

He says his wife didn't believe him when he told her they won.

“She still thinks it’s a mistake,” Turner said with a laugh. "It’s unbelievable. It feels good knowing we can live our lives more comfortably now."

Turner says he will invest, travel with his wife, complete some home renovations and purchase a new truck with his winnings.