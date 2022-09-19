Around 15 to 20 youth involved in Kitchener altercation: police

Waterloo regional police are investigating a physical alteration over the weekend which left at least one youth with injuries.

Police said on Sunday Sept. 18, just before 3 p.m., officers responded to reports of a physical altercation in the area of Fairway Road South and Wabanaki Drive in Kitchener.

According to police, a witness reported that the incident involved approximately 15 to 20 youth.

Upon arrival, officers located one youth with non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the incident.