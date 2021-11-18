Around 200 City of Windsor staff face termination following vaccine mandate

The City of Windsor says around 200 employees are facing termination if they do not provide proof of a second COVID-19 vaccination by Feb. 1.

A news release from the City of Windsor says it has taken the, “difficult but necessary next step to confirm that all municipal employees who have not provided proof of vaccination or who have not been granted a medical or human rights accommodation will be terminated to ensure continued municipal service delivery.”

Employees will have until Jan. 4, 2022 to provide proof of a first COVID-19 vaccination and Feb. 1 to provide proof of a second.

Those who have not provided proof of vaccination or obtained a medical or human rights accomodation will be terminated as per the city's vaccination policy aopted on Sept. 16.

The city says seven per cent (nearly 200 employees) have yet to declare their status and were suspended without pay on the Nov. 15 deadline.

“Administration is committed to working with all of our staff to ensure a safe and healthy workplace,” said Jason Reynar, chief administrative officer. “At the same time, we have a responsibility to plan for staffing each department’s needs, going forward. It is our hope that we can welcome back those impacted individuals as soon as possible, but operational requirements will force us to fill vacancies to ensure that we can deliver the high-quality public services that Windsor residents and businesses expect.”

The city announced on Monday there would be a disruption in Transit Windsor service due to staffing challenges following the implementation of its COVID-19 vaccination policy.

Other municipal services may be at risk for disruption, the city says, as there are now fewer staff available to manage during the course of regular absences, illness and holidays.