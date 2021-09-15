Around 57,000 Windsor-Essex voters took part in advanced polls this federal election
More than 57,000 Windsor-Essex residents took to the polls to cast their vote early over the weekend, according to an Elections Canada estimate.
Elections Canada released a breakdown of the estimated number of electors in each riding.
In Windsor-Tecumseh, almost 20,000 people voted, that’s 8,000 more than in the 2019 general election.
Windsor West saw an increase of about 3,500 voters with 12,500 casting a vote in that riding.
There was also a huge jump in the number of electors in the Essex riding with more than 25,000 voters attending the advanced polls as opposed to 17,000 last time.
As for Chatham-Kent, 19,500 people voted — an increase of more than 6,000 voters.
Canadians who did not make it to the advanced polls will be able to vote in the federal election on Monday, Sept. 20.
