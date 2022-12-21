Around 6,000 kids in Waterloo region to benefit from Toy Mountain

Another year has come and gone for CTV’s Kitchener annual Toy Mountain campaign, and thanks to an outpouring of generosity, an estimated 6,000 children in Waterloo region will wake up to a gift for the holidays.

“It's a big number. It's a very overwhelming number,” said Sandra Azemies with the Salvation Army. “We're just thankful that we can support in this way. We're just the hands giving them out, but it's the community that has rallied together to be that hope and joy and support for everyone in the community.”

An estimated 6,000 children in the region will be receiving one of the donated toys.

In addition, the campaign is supporting over 3,000 meals in the community.

“I have to say, we wouldn't be able to exist if it wasn't for the community,” said Kim Wilhelm with the Food Bank of Waterloo Region. “The community has supported us for many, many years and they ensure those who are living here get the food that they need when they need it.”