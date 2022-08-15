Around 60 animals dead following barn fire in Mapleton Township

Dozens of animals have been killed in a barn fire in the Township of Mapleton.

Fire officials and Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police have given out varying reports on the number of livestock killed in the fire. The latest update from the Township of Mapleton Fire Chief Rick Richardson said the farmer told fire crews he had 49 cows tied up in the barn. All 49 cows and four horses were killed.

As of just after 4 p.m., Richardson said around 39 firefighters from six stations were on scene.

Crews were called to the property on 4th Line in Wallenstein around 2:30 p.m., Richardson said, where it was the property owner who first noticed the fire.

"He made sure his children were out of the barn, made sure everybody was accounted for," said Richardson. "The cattle were all tied up so there was no chance of getting them out at that time, the barn went too fast."

When crews arrived the barn was engulfed in flames.

“We could see the fire when we left Drayton. Which was a long ways away, so you could tell it was pretty long gone,” said Richardson

Firefighters from Floradale, Drayton, Moorefield, St Jacobs, Elmira and Linwood Fire Departments responded.

Fire officials said no people were hurt.

Richardson said at this time the fire is not considered suspicious.

He said the cause of the fire was a spark from a straw chopper.

"Straw sparks, of course, like any combustible, gets really flammable when sparks get on it," said Richardson. "It's something that can start a fire very quickly. That straw hits the fire and it just goes, and you got a wood barn to begin with."

Richardson said the barn was over 55 years old, and because of the structure's age, it didn't take much for the fire to burn through the wooden structure.

The barn is considered a total loss, but nearby silos are still standing.

A damage estimate is still unknown. Fire officials say they're going to speak with the homeowner to determine rebuilding costs before coming up with a number.

Firefighters were on the scene for several more hours extinguishing any remaining hot spots.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were on scene providing traffic control.

Fourth Line was closed between Wellington Road 12 and Side Road 18.

SECOND DEADLY BARN FIRE THIS WEEK

In the early morning hours on Saturday, a fire tore through a dairy barn near Alma, Ont.

The fire killed 67 cattle.

Crews were on hand for 10 hours putting out hotspots.

"The steel roofing, as well as the concrete slabbing on the floor and such, it didn't allow us to attack the fire as quickly as possible," said Jason Benn, the deputy fire chief for Centre Wellington Fire Rescue Services. "However, the excavator aided in that, and we were able to suppress the fire."

The estimated damage, including the lost livestock, is estimated to be upwards of $5 million.

Fire officials have not determined the cause of the fire.

CLICK THROUGH THE GALLERY BELOW TO SEE MORE PHOTOS.