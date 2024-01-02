Arrest after Guelph restaurant employee assaulted
A Brampton man, who police say repeatedly assaulted a staff member at a Guelph restaurant, was arrested twice in less than 24 hours.
The 20-year-old had previously been banned from the unnamed business.
On Saturday, he returned to the restaurant and was asked to leave. The man spat in an employee’s face and shoved him, then knocked over tables and chairs while yelling death threats. He also threw a bottle of water at the employee.
Police were called to the business around 8:40 p.m. They arrested the man at the restaurant, though he initially refused to give his name and date of birth.
Police said the man eventually identified himself and he was released on an undertaking. One of his conditions was that he wouldn’t go to the restaurant or contact the victim.
Less then 24 hours later, police were called back to the restaurant where they arrested the man once again.
He’s been charged with three counts of assault, uttering death threats, obstructing police and failing to comply with an undertaking.
The man was held for a bail hearing and then released ahead of a February court date.
