Arrest made after cyclist killed on Highway 401

A cyclist has died after being struck on an off-ramp of eastbound Highway 401 near London, Ont.

The crash occurred at 5:20 a.m. at the exit to southbound Colonel Talbot Road.

“When officers got on scene they determined that an individual riding a bicycle had been struck,” Const. Jeff Hare confirmed to CTV London.

The rider was pronounced dead at the scene. A name has not been released as police contact family members.

Hare says arriving officers could not locate a vehicle believed to be involved.

“All we had was clues at the scene. There were some pieces of plastic, is my understanding, and by taking those clues they were able to pinpoint possibly what the vehicle might have been and we were able to locate the suspect vehicle.”

The vehicle, believed to be a transport truck, was located just before 8 a.m. Hare confirms the driver was arrested at a transport refuelling station on Highbury Avenue in London.

Back at the scene of the crash, investigators have placed out dozens of markers as one eastbound lane of the 401 remains closed approaching Colonel Talbot.

Some passing motorists were alarmed as the body of the deceased cyclist remained, covered by a sheet, on the roadway until late morning.

The measure was necessary for the police and coroner's investigation.

“We do our best to maintain a respectful scene for everybody. Especially for a scene like this, because we don’t want to close the highway down,” Hare said.

As officers work to piece together the circumstances of the death, they are reminding bicyclists riding on the 400 series highways in Ontario is illegal.

“Drivers on the 401, are not looking for cyclists. They are not looking for people walking down the road, as they might be on smaller highways or roadways,” Hare said.