Arrest made after knife-wielding vehicle passenger threatens pedestrian: BPS

Four people were taken into custody after police received complaints about a vehicle involved in suspicious activity as it made its way from downtown Barrie to various locations in the north end of the city.

According to police, a passenger in the front seat armed with a large knife yelled at people and threatened a pedestrian as the vehicle travelled along Dunlop Street Friday night.

Officers stopped the vehicle on Rose Street and arrested the driver and three passengers.

Police say the driver and two of the passengers were later released unconditionally.

They charged one passenger, a 19-year-old man, with possessing a dangerous weapon and possessing fentanyl and methamphetamine.

The accused was released with a future court date.