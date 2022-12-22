Arrest made after male stabbed multiple times in Rexdale

A suspect has been taken into custody following a Thursday morning stabbing in Rexdale that left a man with life-threatening injuries and placed a nearby school under a hold-and-secure order.

It happened inside an apartment building in the area of Jamestown Crescent and John Garland Boulevard shortly before 9 a.m.

The victim, believed to be in his 30s, was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Acting Insp. Craig Young told reporters near the scene that police are still trying to pinpoint exactly where the incident occurred.

“We are following a number of leads, including some blood trails in the area of Kendleton Drive, Masseygrove Park, and in the area around the school,” Young said.

“There was no risk to any students at any time. And we don't believe it [the school] has a significant role to play in this investigation,” Young added.

Because police “aren’t sure exactly what transpired in the area to cause the victim’s injuries,” Young previously said that a person of interest -- and not a suspect -- was being sought.

Police released a brief description of that individual on Thursday morning and by Thursday afternoon an arrest had been made.

It is not clear what charges the suspect will face.