Arrest made after man stabbed in the back: Cape Breton police
Police say a 40-year-old man is in custody after another man was stabbed in the back in Glace Bay, N.S., Monday night.
Cape Breton Regional Police responded to Commercial Street near the Bay Health Food store around 6 p.m., following reports that a person was injured on a sidewalk.
Officers found a man bleeding at the scene from a stab wound in his back, according to police.
Police say they administered first aid to the man until paramedics arrived and took him to the Cape Breton Regional Hospital in Sydney, N.S.
The 45-year-old man was later released from hospital.
According to a news release Tuesday, officers learned from witnesses at the scene that there was an altercation between two men and a potential suspect fled towards nearby York Street.
Police say additional information from witnesses took them to a home on York Street around 8 p.m. where a man matching the suspect’s description was found and arrested.
Police say charges are pending against the suspect.
Investigators are asking anyone with information about the incident to call them at 902-563-5151 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
-
Inquest into 2018 Oro-Medonte quarry death reveals 'hidden hazard' in old rock crusherThe inquest into a workplace death at an Oro-Medonte quarry in 2018 wrapped Tuesday with an engineering consultant's witness testimony about the "hidden hazard" that resulted in Michael Pridham's death.
-
Saskatchewan travellers 'in limbo right now' as local airports experience mounting issuesMounting issues surround air travel right now across the country but Saskatchewan is experiencing a perfect storm, according to a business expert.
-
'I decided to buy a ticket': Guelph grandfather wins lotto prizeLeon Stewart, a 67-year-old father and grandfather, said he is still processing the shock after winning an instant bingo doubler.
-
'It looks terrible': Resident upset with mess of garbage left for weeksA North End resident wants to see the city pick up a mess of garbage they say has been left for weeks.
-
Woman dead following crash on Hwy. 901 near Siksika NationGleichen RCMP are investigating the circumstances of a crash that killed a woman who was walking alongside a rural highway.
-
'Just chaos': Brazilians living in Sask. react to Sunday's riots in Brazil's capitalSome Brazilians living in Saskatchewan condemn the actions of rioters that took place in Brasilia over the weekend.
-
Oil Kings deal World Juniors hero Dylan Guenther to SeattleThe Edmonton Oil Kings said a final goodbye to one of the best scorers in franchise history Tuesday when the WHL team traded forward Dylan Guenther to the Seattle Thunderbirds.
-
U.S. considers gas stove ban due to 'hidden hazard.' Will Canada follow?Many Canadians use gas stoves for cooking but a federal agency in the United States is raising concerns about how safe they are, calling them a 'hidden hazard.'
-
'He will be deeply missed': Six Nations mourns loss of former elected chiefFormer Elected Chief William (Bill) Montour passed away at the age of 81.