Arrest made after pepper spray incident
Staff
CTVNewsLondon.ca
A boy was arrested after a group of young people were pepper sprayed Friday afternoon near Saunders Secondary School.
Emergency crews were called to the scene at approximately 2:45pm.
Police say no one was serious hurt as the investigation continues.
Earlier this week, a similar incident occurred near H.B. Beal Secondary School.
LONDON, ON (June 10, 2022) – London police are investigating after a group of individuals were sprayed with pepper spray this afternoon. Read more here: https://t.co/0Yc6uVfYSP pic.twitter.com/WRYR3RIncK— London Police Service ON (@lpsmediaoffice) June 10, 2022
