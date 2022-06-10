Arrest made after pepper spray incident

A boy was arrested after a group of young people were pepper sprayed Friday afternoon near Saunders Secondary School.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at approximately 2:45pm.

Police say no one was serious hurt as the investigation continues.

Earlier this week, a similar incident occurred near H.B. Beal Secondary School.

LONDON, ON (June 10, 2022) – London police are investigating after a group of individuals were sprayed with pepper spray this afternoon. Read more here: https://t.co/0Yc6uVfYSP pic.twitter.com/WRYR3RIncK