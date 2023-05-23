Arrest made after phone threat at New Liskeard high school triggered 'hold and secure'

Police say they have one person in custody from a New Liskeard residence following a threat investigation at a local high school Tuesday afternoon.

The incident triggered a 'hold and secure' protocol at Timiskaming District Secondary School just before 1 p.m.

In a letter home to the families, Principal Gavin Date said "Today from 12:20 p.m.–1:34 p.m., our school entered a lockdown after receiving a threat by phone."

Officers searched the school and determined there was no threat to the safety of students or staff within the building.

"Students continued to learn in a hold and secure environment while the investigation remained outside of the school. During a hold and secure, students continue learning as usual inside the building, although no one is allowed to enter or exit the school," the letter said.

The hold and secure was lifted after an arrest was made around 1:30 p.m.

"No one is injured," Ontario Provincial Police said on social media.

"There is no threat to public safety. Thank you for your cooperation."

Details about the nature of the threat have not been revealed. CTV News has reached out to OPP for more information and is awaiting a response.

"All students and staff are safe and at no point was there a safety concern within the school," DSBONE said.

Parents are encouraged to contact the school with any questions.

Back in January, the same high school was closed for several days following a threat that led to charges including child pornography.

#TemiskamingOPP are investigating a threats occurrence at Timiskaming District Secondary School. Police are at scene. No one is injured. The public is asked to avoid the area. ^kp