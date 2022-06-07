Arrest made after possible bomb threat in south London, Ont.

A London man is facing charges after a possible bomb threat in the south end of the city, according to police.

Just before 3 p.m. on Sunday, officers were called to the 200 block of Southdale Road east near Wharncliffe Road south after a man entered a store, showed a note and left before police were able to get there.

Police say the same man entered the store around 5:45 p.m. and assaulted an employee, uttered threats and left on foot.

Officers were able to find the suspect nearby and arrested the 25-year-old and charged him with assault and uttering threats of death or bodily harm.