A suspect was arrested on Friday in connection with a shooting in Burlington that seriously injured a woman.

Halton Regional Police were called to the parking lot of Appleby GO Station just before 1 p.m.

Police say officers located a woman in a vehicle suffering from head trauma that appeared to be the result of a gunshot.

She was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

Police say a male suspect was arrested at the scene, and a weapon was recovered.

The suspect and the victim are known to each other, police say, adding that the suspect will not be named at this time to protect the privacy of the victim.

There are no outstanding suspects, police say, and there is no threat to public safety.

Police are appealing for any witnesses who may have observed any suspicious activity at the Appleby GO station between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. to contact them or Crime Stoppers anonymously.