Arrest made, charges laid after weekend assault in Harrow

One person has been charged following an investigation in Harrow over the weekend.

Around 7:10 a.m. on Saturday, OPP were called to an address on Queen Street in Harrow where they found two people in a fight.

According to police, one man was injured and taken to hospital to be treated.

A heavy police presence in the town cleared around 10 a.m. when one person was taken into custody without incident.

A 41-year-old man from Essex has been charged with assault with a weapon and assault.