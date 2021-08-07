Arrest made following assault in downtown London, Ont.
A London, Ont. man is facing an aggravated assault charge after an incident downtown left the victim in critical condition.
Police say the 23-year-old man was arrested and charged after turning himself into the London Police Service after arrest warrants were issued for him and two other suspects believed to be involved in the assault.
Around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday, police were called to the area of Richmond and Kent Streets where a victim had sustained serious injuries following an assault.
Police say the victim was transported to the hospital where he remains in critical condition.
While police say the motive for the assault remains under investigation, there is no indication it was hate-motivated.
Police have now arrested two suspects and a warrant is still out for the third.
