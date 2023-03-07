Arrest made following barricaded person incident in Brant County

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a person has been arrested for a barricaded person incident in the community of Scotland Ont., just south of Brantford.

On Tuesday evening, OPP tweeted about the increased police presence in the area of Queen Street South.

OPP said in a release on Wednesday that the person initially refused to leave the home and was eventually apprehended by police.

Tactical officers could be seen at the location as a long line of police vehicles were parked along the street.

At 11:42 p.m., police announced that the area had been cleared.

Police said Queen Street South was closed for about six hours.

They said the person remains in custody.

