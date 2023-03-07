Arrest made following barricaded person incident in Brant County
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a person has been arrested for a barricaded person incident in the community of Scotland Ont., just south of Brantford.
On Tuesday evening, OPP tweeted about the increased police presence in the area of Queen Street South.
OPP said in a release on Wednesday that the person initially refused to leave the home and was eventually apprehended by police.
Tactical officers could be seen at the location as a long line of police vehicles were parked along the street.
At 11:42 p.m., police announced that the area had been cleared.
Police said Queen Street South was closed for about six hours.
They said the person remains in custody.
CLEARED:#BrantOPP have cleared from the Scotland area. Thank you for your cooperation and patience. ^cv https://t.co/DJ567fyjdk— OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) March 8, 2023
-
Man suffers serious injuries following house fire in TorontoA man in his 50s was sent to the hospital after a fire broke out in a Toronto home on Wednesday night.
-
Alberta's wild cards roll during early draw as Koe set to take on Dundstone in a battle of Brier heavyweightsWednesday's early draws produced positive results for two Alberta-skipped teams at the Tim Horton's Brier.
-
First Nations chiefs criticize Alberta premier's oilsands tailings spill commentsAlberta Premier Danielle Smith is minimizing the effect of two large releases of oilsands tailings water, two area First Nations leaders said Wednesday.
-
Inspiring Leadership Forum held at U of R for International Women's DayThe University of Regina’s (U of R) Inspiring Leadership Forum took place on Wednesday. The annual event brings in internationally renowned women, providing motivational stories on International Women’s Day.
-
Penetanguishene man charged with possessing, distributing child pornographyA 29-year-old Penetanguishene man faces charges of possessing child pornography and making it available following a police raid on Tuesday.
-
Sask. court hears La Ronge man stabbed in heart, died of blood lossA 29-year-old La Ronge man was stabbed in the heart and died of blood loss, according to an expert witness who testified in the murder trial Wednesday morning.
-
No hazardous materials found at possible hazmat site in VictoriaVictoria police say they have confirmed no hazardous materials were found at a multi-unit building in the Fairfield area earlier this week.
-
Underground Railroad commemorative artwork to be commissioned for Gordie Howe International BridgeA call for artists will be launched this month for an Underground Railroad commemorative artwork to be commissioned at the Gordie Howe International Bridge.
-
Lunch for a final grade, and a good causeFive Georgian College students have teamed up to pull off their final grade: a lunch for 100 people to raise funds for the Women and Children’s Shelter of Barrie.