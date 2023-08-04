Arrest made following deadly Greektown shooting after Danforth mass shooting memorial

A man is facing a second-degree murder charge after a 29-year-old man was shot and killed in Greektown just hours after a memorial was held to mark the fifth anniversary of the Danforth mass shooting.

Police said Shamar Powell-Flowers was killed after gunshots rang out near Danforth and Carlaw avenues at around 3:30 a.m. on July 23.

There was an altercation in the area involving several people when a firearm was discharged, and according to police, Powell-Flowers was “struck by a projectile.”

Powell-Flowers was seriously injured and was rushed to hospital, where he later died.

He was killed just hours after dozens of people gathered in the area to mark the fifth anniversary of the Danforth shooting, which left two people dead and 13 others injured.

A vigil was held on July 27, where hundreds gathered at Withrow Park to remember Powell-Flowers. His mother, Charmaine, was in attendance and paid tribute to her son, describing him as a loving man who “always aimed for the stars.”

“My life has changed forever. My life will never, ever be the same,” Flowers told CTV News Toronto.

In a news release issued Friday, police said 34-year-old Mohamud Farah has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection with the incident.

The charge has not been proven in court.

Investigators still seek further information and witnesses to Powell-Flowers’ homicide, asking anyone who was in the area or has dash-cam footage of that morning to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

With files from CTV Toronto’s Allison Hurst, and CP24’s Bryann Aguilar and Codi Wilson