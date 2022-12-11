Arrest made following early-morning break and enter in Kitchener
Multimedia Journalist
Karis Mapp
A break and enter was caught in-progress by officers in Kitchener on Sunday and the alleged culprit was arrested, according to police.
In a news release, the Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) reports a 21-year-old man has been charged with break and enter and failing to comply with a judicial release after officers responded to a call of an early morning break-in.
According to WRPS, officers responded to the area of Jackson Avenue and Weber Street East around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday.
Police say, when the man gained entry into the residence, he was confronted by the homeowner. That’s when police say the suspect ran. Officers found and arrested a suspect nearby.
The man was held for a bail hearing.
