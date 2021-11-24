Arrest made following early morning stabbing in Niagara Falls
A suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with an early morning stabbing in Niagara Falls Wednesday that left a man with serious injuries.
Police were called to the area of Clifton Hill near Victoria Avenue at approximately 1:43 a.m. for a report of a stabbing, Niagara Regional Police Service said in a news release.
Investigators said that the victim had been walking on the sidewalk on Clifton Hill when he stopped to talk to a man and women prior to the stabbing. That’s when the man cut the victim with a knife and fled the area, police said.
Officers discovered the victim, a man in his 20s, suffering from a serious laceration, police said. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
The knife was located by officers on a nearby street and the suspect was identified and arrested by police at 5 a.m. at his Niagara Falls home.
Shawn Leonard Isaacs, 46, is charged with aggravated assault. He attended a St. Catharines courtroom later in the day.
