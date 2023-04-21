iHeartRadio

Arrest made following ‘serious incident’ in Saugeen Shores


Saugeen Shores Police responded to an incident in downtown Port Elgin during the evening of April 20, 2023. (Source: Jonah Thompson)

No one was hurt following a serious incident in Port Elgin Thursday night on Goderich Street.

Saugeen Shores Police said a police cruiser was damaged after it was used to push a vehicle off the roadway before it entered the downtown core.

An adult driver was arrested for several offences, and will be held in custody pending a bail hearing.

In a statement, police said, “Due to the nature of the investigation and in an effort to protect the identities of the victims, no further information will be shared.”

