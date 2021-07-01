Arrest made following stabbing in Cambridge

Waterloo regional police have arrested a suspect following a reported stabbing in Cambridge.

Officials say it happened around 4:30 a.m. on Thursday in the area of Ballantyne Avenue.

One male was reportedly found with stab wounds and taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. As of Friday, he remains in hospital in stable condition.

Police say a male has been arrested for probabtion-related offences.

They add that the victim and suspect are known to each other and there is no threat to public safety.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information about the incident is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service.