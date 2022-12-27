Arrest made following ‘suspicious’ fire in Waterloo
Police have made an arrest in connection to a fire in Waterloo on Sunday which investigators deemed suspicious.
In a news release issued Monday, the Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) said emergency services responded to reports of the fire around 2:50 a.m. in the area of Princess Street East and Peppler Street.
Police said the fire was extinguished by Waterloo Fire Rescue but caused significant structural damage to the home.
Police confirmed that there were individuals living in the house though it's unclear if anyone was there at the time of the fire. No physical injuries were reported.
WRPS arrested a 38-year-old man from Waterloo in connection to the incident. He has been charged with:
• Arson – Disregard for human life
• Uttering threats
The man was held in police custody for a bail hearing.
-
More than $140K worth of items stolen during Winnipeg break and entersA 40-year-old Winnipeg man is facing charges after more than $140,000 worth of items were stolen during several break-and-enters in the city over the last two months.
-
Severely injured woman dies in Lethbridge home, man arrestedA 59-year-old woman is dead and a 59-year-old man is in police custody following a Tuesday night police investigation at a Lethbridge home.
-
Saskatoon RCMP arrest youth for assault with weapon on Christmas EveA male youth is charged with assault with a weapon following a Christmas Eve clash outside a residence on Whitecap Dakota First Nation.
-
-
-
Canada Post halts deliveries in Sudbury and the Sault on WednesdayCanada Post has suspended delivery in Greater Sudbury and Sault Ste. Marie Wednesday due to inclement weather and snow.
-
Calgary man faces impaired driving charges in Christmas Eve police pursuitA 51-year-old Calgary man faces several charges in connection with a Christmas Eve police pursuit spurred by suspected impaired driving.
-
Guelph woman arrested after calling policeA Guelph woman is facing an impaired driving charge after calling police to help her get a male out of her vehicle.
-
This Ottawa photo radar camera issued 19,000 tickets in six monthsThe new photo radar camera set up on St. Laurent Boulevard issued more than 19,000 speeding tickets in its first six months of operation.