Arrest made following weapons investigation in Woodstock, Ont.
An arrest has been made following a weapons investigation involving a barricaded man in Woodstock, Ont. on Wednesday.
Few details are known at this time, but Woodstock police confirm to CTV News London on Wednesday afternoon that an arrest has been made, and police are clearing the scene.
As of late Wednesday afternoon, all roads in the area have since been reopened to the public.
According to a post on social media, the investigation originally got underway around 9 p.m. on Tuesday and involved a barricaded man inside an apartment building. The area was contained by police, and negotiations with the man got underway.
On Wednesday morning, police advised that the investigation was ongoing in the area of Vansittart Avenue and Devonshire Avenue.
At the height of the investigation, the following roads were closed as police handled the incident:
- Oxford Road 17 at Vansittart Avenue
- Devonshire Avenue at Light Street
- Vansittart Avenue at Vincent Street.
The investigation continues.
