Arrest made for theft of $70K worth of cargo trailers in Guelph
Guelph police have made an arrest in connection to the theft of cargo trailers valued at roughly $70,000.
Five brand new trailers were first reported stolen from a Victoria Road South business on Oct. 25.
Surveillance video showed two suspects using a white Dodge Ram pickup truck to tow the trailers away one at a time, according to officials.
Guelph police say they were told on Monday that one of the stolen trailers was listed for sale online.
Police from Guelph and Durham then executed a search warrant of a property in Sunderland, Ont. that same day.
One of the stolen trailers was reportedly located, along with a white Dodge Ram pickup truck that matched the description of the one seen in the surveillance video.
The other four trailers, that are valued between $12-15,000 each, have not yet been found.
A 34-year-old man from Sunderland has been charged with three counts of breaking and entering, possessing stolen property over $5,000, and trafficking stolen property.
He was taken back to Guelph and held for a bail hearing on Tuesday.
