Arrest made for weekend robbery in Kitchener

Waterloo regional police have made an arrest in connection to a weekend robbery in Kitchener.

On Sunday, police received a report of a robbery at a business in the area of Lorraine Avenue and Heritage Drive.

Three suspects allegedly entered the business with a knife, stole cash, and ran off.

On Tuesday, police reported a 27-year-old Kitchener man had been arrested in connection to the robbery.

He’s now facing multiple charges including robbery with a weapon and disguised with intent.

Police are still looking for two people they say they’d like to speak to. On Monday, they released images of people connected to the robbery.