iHeartRadio

Arrest made for weekend robbery in Kitchener


Waterloo regional police are looking to speak with theses individuals. (WRPS)

Waterloo regional police have made an arrest in connection to a weekend robbery in Kitchener.

On Sunday, police received a report of a robbery at a business in the area of Lorraine Avenue and Heritage Drive.

Three suspects allegedly entered the business with a knife, stole cash, and ran off.

On Tuesday, police reported a 27-year-old Kitchener man had been arrested in connection to the robbery.

He’s now facing multiple charges including robbery with a weapon and disguised with intent.

Police are still looking for two people they say they’d like to speak to. On Monday, they released images of people connected to the robbery.

12