Arrest made in armed bank robbery in Orillia

A Quebec man has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery at a bank in Orillia.

Officers say they were called to the CIBC branch on Laclie street just before 5 p.m. on July 6th.

That is when police say a suspect armed with an apparent firearm entered the bank and demanded cash from a teller before he then fled the bank with a quantity of cash.

Through an investigation between OPP, Barrie Police, York Regional Police and Quebec City Police, the suspect was ultimately arrested in Quebec.

A 54-year-old man is now facing eight charges, including two counts of robbery using a firearm.